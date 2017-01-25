US national park deletes tweets on climate change after they went viral and people think it has something to do with Donald Trump

Climate-related tweets sent out by a national park in the US have been deleted after they went viral on Twitter – sparking debate over whether the park was defying the Trump administration.

Badlands National Park posted tweets that appeared to accurately quote climate science data, including the current record-setting high concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The tweets were shared thousands of times before being deleted and people are gutted:

It's a strange day in America when sharing #climatechange information is an act of defiance. #Badlands #NPS pic.twitter.com/VjEXjk6LTt — Todd Reubold (@treubold) January 25, 2017

I love what @BadlandsNPS did. What they posted was not political, it was basic factual information. And now it has all been deleted. — Will McAvoy (@WillMcAvoyACN) January 24, 2017

And just like that, @BadlandsNPS climate tweets have been deleted... for tweeting facts. Scientific facts. This is absurd. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 24, 2017

That commotion you hear is the Trump team scrambling to figure out the @BadlandsNPS twitter password. — Derek Bauman (@derekbauman) January 24, 2017

There were no lies in those Badlands tweets. NONE. It was just scientific fact, and now they've been deleted. This is where we are. — Miriam Kramer (@mirikramer) January 24, 2017

Some thought the park had gone rogue – after the Trump administration enforced a social media blackout on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), barring their staff from publishing news releases, blog posts and social media updates.

I salute you, Badlands National Park tweeter who is probably going to get fired but is going out in style. https://t.co/LrcH91IOuJ — Kate Sheppard (@kate_sheppard) January 24, 2017

Whoever runs the Twitter at @BadlandsNPS has some guts. Sad to say that tweeting objective facts is "guts" but it is in this mad age. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) January 24, 2017

Thank you, brave tweeter at Badlands National Park, for your defiance. — Kim Lux (@kimlux45) January 24, 2017

Later, Badlands issued a statement to the US media to say that the tweets were from a “former employee not authorised to use the park’s Twitter account”, adding that the account had been “compromised”.

The National Park Service tells me those @BadlandsNPS tweets were from a former employee and the account was “compromised." pic.twitter.com/RfmFSyebdG — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) January 25, 2017

President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax in the past and the White House deleted all references to climate change or global warming on its website once he took office.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

The latest tweets came just three days after the Interior Department – which is responsible for the management and conservation of most federal land and natural resources, including national parks – briefly suspended Badlands’ Twitter accounts after the park service retweeted photos about turnout at Trump’s inauguration.

We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and history of our parks with you pic.twitter.com/mctNNvlrmv — NationalParkService (@NatlParkService) January 21, 2017

The accounts were reactivated the next day.

While the deleted Badlands tweets grabbed worldwide attention, the account was tweeting climate data long before the gag orders were put in place:

Lake Superior’s summer surface water temperatures have increased by 4.5° F (2.5°C) since 1980. #Climate — Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 8, 2017

In the last 100 years, the Earth’s surface temps have risen an average 1.33°F. More than 20% of this change been since 1996. #Climate — Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 10, 2017

Someone, meanwhile, has gone and created an unofficial Twitter account for those desperate to see these tweets continue about climate change.