US national park deletes tweets on climate change after they went viral and people think it has something to do with Donald Trump

Back to World Home

Climate-related tweets sent out by a national park in the US have been deleted after they went viral on Twitter – sparking debate over whether the park was defying the Trump administration.

Badlands National Park posted tweets that appeared to accurately quote climate science data, including the current record-setting high concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The tweets were shared thousands of times before being deleted and people are gutted:

Some thought the park had gone rogue – after the Trump administration enforced a social media blackout on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), barring their staff from publishing news releases, blog posts and social media updates.

(Badlands National Park/Flickr)

Later, Badlands issued a statement to the US media to say that the tweets were from a “former employee not authorised to use the park’s Twitter account”, adding that the account had been “compromised”.

President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax in the past and the White House deleted all references to climate change or global warming on its website once he took office.

The latest tweets came just three days after the Interior Department – which is responsible for the management and conservation of most federal land and natural resources, including national parks – briefly suspended Badlands’ Twitter accounts after the park service retweeted photos about turnout at Trump’s inauguration.

The accounts were reactivated the next day.

While the deleted Badlands tweets grabbed worldwide attention, the account was tweeting climate data long before the gag orders were put in place:

Someone, meanwhile, has gone and created an unofficial Twitter account for those desperate to see these tweets continue about climate change.
KEYWORDS: Badlands National Park, Climate change, Donald Trump, Global warming, National Park Service, social media, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World