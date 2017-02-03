US law requiring mental health info included in gun purchase background check overturned

An regulation regarding the sale of firearms in the US has been overturned by the US House of Representatives.

The restriction, brought in under the Obama administration, prevented mentally ill individuals from obtaining firearms.

The executive action taken by Mr Obama, changed the National Instant Criminal Background Check System or NICS to require mental health information included in the background check system.

However the order, which came into effect two days before Donald Trump took the oath of office, has now been voted out by the Republican-led House and now goes to the Senate.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte said “The Obama administration’s rule is discriminatory and deprives law-abiding Americans of their constitutional rights.

“There is no evidence suggesting that those receiving disability benefits from the Social Security Administration are a threat to public safety.”