US 'issues 271 sanctions against Syria'
24/04/2017 - 18:54:35Back to Syria World Home
The US has issued 271 sanctions in response to Syrian president Bashar Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons, according to AP.
More as we get it.
24/04/2017 - 18:54:35Back to Syria World Home
The US has issued 271 sanctions in response to Syrian president Bashar Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons, according to AP.
More as we get it.
North Korea has reportedly detained a US citizen, bringing the total number of Americans held by them to three.
A passenger on an American Airlines plane has said a flight attendant nearly hit a baby as he took a pushchair from a passenger who was holding the child.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen will battle it out for France's presidency, remaking the country's political landscape and setting up a showdown over its European Union membership.
LATEST: Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron are leading in the first round of the French presidential election, polling agency projections show.
Apprentices no more, Donald Trump's sons, now at the helm of the Trump Organisation, are eyeing ways to use the new lease on the family fame by expanding the brand into parts of the United States that embrace their father.
Smoke darkened miles of the east London skyline as it rose from the fire on Chequers Lane.
April the giraffe has brought a bundle of joy to a small zoo in rural New York, thanks to a YouTube livestream of her pregnancy and birth of a calf that riveted viewers around the world.
Police in Australia's Outback have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was almost a third of his way towards driving solo across the country.
Join the conversation - comment here