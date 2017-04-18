US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaska's coast

The US military intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast, a Pentagon spokesman has said.

Two F-22 Raptor aircraft intercepted the Russian TU-95 Bear bombers on Monday, said navy commander Gary Ross.

The intercept was "safe and professional", Mr Ross said.

North American Aerospace Defence Command monitors air approaches to North America and defends the airspace.

Fox News said the Russian planes flew within 160 kilometres (100 miles) of Alaska's Kodiak Island.

It said the American jets escorted the Russian bombers for 12 minutes.

The bombers then flew back to eastern Russia.

AP