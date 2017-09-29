US health secretary resigns after angering Trump with costly flights

Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered the US president.

Tom Price's partial repayment and public apologies were not enough to save his job.

The health and human services secretary became the first member of Mr Trump's Cabinet to leave office in a turbulent administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted.

Mr Price served less than eight months in the post.

Mr Trump had said he was "not happy" with Mr Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer's bill for official travel when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.

The flap over Mr Price has overshadowed Mr Trump's agenda and prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members' travel.

The House Oversight and Government Reform committee has launched a broad investigation of top political appointees.

