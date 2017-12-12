US federal court considers children’s climate change lawsuit against Trump administration

A US federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say Donald Trump’s administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate change.

A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments yesterday from attorneys for the administration and the 21 young people, who range in age from 10 to 21 years old.

Mr Trump’s administration wants the 9th Circuit to order a lower court to dismiss the suit, saying it is broad and without merit.

When the standard bearers for keeping govt. accountable on climate change are still in grade school. Historic case against feds marches forward in 9th Circuit. #youthvgov crowd approaching a couple hundred pic.twitter.com/gXIfgtX0fU — Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) December 11, 2017

The San Jose Mercury News reports that two of the judges voiced scepticism about the administration’s request.

The lawsuit was originally filed against Barack Obama’s administration in 2015.

AP