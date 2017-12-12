US federal court considers children’s climate change lawsuit against Trump administration

Back to Climate change World Home

A US federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say Donald Trump’s administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate change.

A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments yesterday from attorneys for the administration and the 21 young people, who range in age from 10 to 21 years old.

Mr Trump’s administration wants the 9th Circuit to order a lower court to dismiss the suit, saying it is broad and without merit.

The San Jose Mercury News reports that two of the judges voiced scepticism about the administration’s request.

The lawsuit was originally filed against Barack Obama’s administration in 2015.

AP
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Climate change, Paris Climate Agreement, Barack Obama, San Jose

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World