US embassy announces end to visa crisis with Turkey

The US embassy in Turkey has announced it is resuming normal visa services for Turkish citizens, saying Turkish authorities had adhered to assurances that no local staff would be detained or arrested for performing their duties.

The United States had halted most visa services for Turkish citizens following the October arrest of a Turkish citizen employed at the US consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey retaliated by halting visa services in the US for Americans travelling to Turkey.

The diplomatic conflict aggravated tensions between the United States and Turkey, Nato allies who have seen their ties deteriorate since a coup attempt last year that the Turkish government blames on a Muslim cleric who lives in the US.

After receiving assurances that its locally employed staff members would not be arrested for performing duties such as communicating with Turkish officials, the US embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital, began processing visas on a "limited" basis in November.

The embassy said it was satisfied enough that Turkish authorities had kept their promise to restore the full range of visa services.

It added that Turkey also followed through on assurances that Washington would be informed in advance if authorities intended to detain other staff members in the future.

"The Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow the full resumption of visa services in Turkey," the US embassy said in a statement.

Metin Topuz, the consulate employee arrested in October, was detained on charges of espionage and alleged ties to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

He was the second local staff member at a US mission in Turkey to be held.

The US embassy denied the allegations against them.

The embassy said it remains concerned about the allegations levelled at the two staff members and other US citizens who were caught up in the Turkish government's crackdown following the failed military coup.

Turkey accuses Mr Gulen of orchestrating the coup attempt but he denies involvement.

AP