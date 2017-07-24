US driver livestreams part of crash which killed her sister

A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that killed her younger sister in California, officials said.

After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

She also says she will go to prison but does not care.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was driving the car on Friday when it veered on to the hard shoulder of a road in the San Joaquin Valley.

It said she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV that Sanchez was livestreaming at the time of the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline.

The station said the livestream was recorded by someone who viewed it.

The CHP is examining the video as part of its investigation.

AP