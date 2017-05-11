US deputy shot dead on way to disturbance where two dead bodies have been found

A US sheriff's deputy has been shot dead and two other people have been found dead in rural Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Lt Kevin Mainhart, 46, of the Yell County Sheriff's Department, was on his way to a disturbance call-out early on Thursday when he pulled over a vehicle.

He was shot dead during the traffic stop, and when officers arrived at the location of the initial disturbance call they found two more people dead, Mr Sadler said.

The causes of death for the other two victims have not been released.

"This deputy checked in for duty this morning not even realising that this would be his last call," Mr Sadler said.

"Our hearts are saddened and we are in prayer for his family and the officers who were his comrades who serve and protect this county."

Mr Sadler said authorities believe the traffic stop and the disturbance call are connected. He said the suspected gunman is holed up in a house in rural Arkansas and officers are attempting to make contact with him.

"Priority one right now is to successfully get this suspect to this surrender and move forward in the investigation of what transpired this morning," Mr Sadler said.

The deaths occurred in Yell County, about 65 miles west of Little Rock.

A statement from state police said Mr Mainhart had been an officer in Yell County for five years. He had previously worked for the West Memphis Police Department for more than 20 years.

AP