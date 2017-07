US court allows strict enforcement of Donald Trump's refugee ban

The US Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in.

However, the justices are leaving in place a lower court order that makes it easier for travellers from six mostly Muslim countries to enter the United States.

The high court acted today on the administration's appeal against last week's ruling by US District Judge Derrick Watson that required the government to allow in refugees formally working with a resettlement agency in the United States.

Judge Watson also vastly expanded the family relations that refugees and visitors can use to get into the country.

The justices said the federal appeals court in San Francisco should now consider the appeal.