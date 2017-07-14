US claims death of Islamic State leader Abu Syed in Afghanistan strike

US forces killed the head of the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan during an air strike earlier this week, the Pentagon says.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said killing Abu Sayed in the Kunar province attack is significant because the loss of leadership sets insurgent groups back for days or weeks.

Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan is known as the Islamic State-Khorasan group.

US and Afghan forces launched an offensive against IS in early March, as the militants were gaining a foothold in eastern Afghanistan.

Mr Mattis said taking out a leader creates disarray in the ranks.

Dana White, from the Pentagon, said that Sayed was killed on Tuesday along with other members of the group.

PA