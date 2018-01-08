US civil rights group plans protest ahead of Trump's visit to Atlanta

US civil rights group the NAACP is urging people to wear white as a protest against Donald Trump during the president's visit to Atlanta.

Another group said demonstrators will "take a knee" before the national college football championship game between Georgia and Alabama at the Mercedes-Benz stadium, which Mr Trump plans to attend.

Atlanta police said they had worked with the secret service on preparations for months before the match.

The NAACP said wearing white is meant to mock the "snowflake" label Mr Trump's supporters use to describe their opponents.

Another group, Refuse Fascism ATL, said that before kick-off, they'll "take a knee against Trump" outside CNN's world headquarters, in solidarity with athletes who have knelt during the US national anthem to protest against racial injustice.

The Rev Jesse Jackson said the half-time song at the match should be "We Shall Overcome".

He said this is because most of the players for both Georgia and Alabama are black, and they could not have played had the South remained segregated.

Mr Trump won the states of Alabama and Georgia in the 2016 presidential election, but Mr Jackson said the president's politics and policies are antithetical to Dr Martin Luther King's dream for America.

Mr Jackson said the big game's real meaning is that black people can win on the playing field, but still face racial barriers elsewhere.

