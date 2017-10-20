US backed Syrian forces declare victory in IS capital, Raqqa

A US-backed Syrian force has declared victory over Islamic State in its former de facto capital of Raqqa, declaring the city free of any extremist presence.

At a press conference held inside the city, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a council made up of local officials and tribal leaders.

Talal Sillo, a spokesman and senior SDF commander, declared: "Our victory is one against terrorism."

The press conference was held inside the city’s sports stadium which IS militants had turned into a huge prison, where they incarcerated and tortured their opponents.

Mr Sillo urged the international community and aid organisations to help with the city’s reconstruction.