US Attorney General says he's staying and will fight for Trump agenda

US attorney general Jeff Sessions has said he intends to stay in the job and fight for President Donald Trump's agenda.

Mr Sessions said he and Mr Trump have a "harmony of values and beliefs".

His remarks come after a week of being branded weak and ineffective in public by Mr Trump.

Mr Sessions spoke about his job during a trip to El Salvador to increase international cooperation against the MS-13 gang.

The former Alabama senator said he serves at the pleasure of the president and will remain at the head of the justice department until Mr Trump decides otherwise.

Mr Trump remains upset that Mr Sessions recused himself months ago from the investigation into interactions between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.