US attorney general Jeff Sessions quizzed in Russia ’contacts’ probe

US attorney general Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

US Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said on Tuesday that the interview with Mr Sessions took place last week.

The interview comes as Mr Mueller is investigating whether President Donald Trump’s actions in office, including the firing of FBI director James Comey, constituted obstruction of justice. Mr Mueller is also investigating contacts between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Mr Sessions’ interview was first reported by The New York Times.

