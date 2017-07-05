Update: Manchester airport reopening terminal 3 after bomb squad declares no threat

Update 3.05pm: Manchester airport has confirmed that the suspicious bag found in terminal 3 poses no threat.

In a statement, the airport said that their routine hold baggage screening process in terminal 3 identified a bag which apperared to contain a suspicous item.

The Greater Manchester Police was immediately informed and all passengers were evacuted from the terminal.

Officers determined that the bag was of no threat and the airport are beginning to allow collegues and passengers back into the terminal.

The airport has apologised to all passengers and have encouraged people travelling from this terminal to contact their airline for an update.

Earlier: Manchester Airport has been evacuated after a suspicous package was found.

The airport's terminal three has been shut down and is being searched.

The alarm was raised following alarm bells being raised about a bag in the terminal.

"Due to a potential issue with a bag in Terminal Three, a precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place," the airport announced through their Twitter account.

Police have confirmed that a bomb squad is attending the airport.

Bomb disposal squad just arrived at the airport 😱 #manchesterairport pic.twitter.com/hiWx5XMrD8 — Kipling 🌐 (@KiplingSenpai) July 5, 2017

The airport have made an announcement advising passengers that terminal three will remain closed at present while safety precautions continue.

Passengers travelling through terminal three will be brought in through terminal one and two at present.

Manchester airport suffered disruptions yesterday with terminal 1 being shut down due to a water leak.

