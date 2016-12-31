United Nations General Secretary steps down

The General Secretary of the United Nations has stepped down.

After 10 years at the helm of the humanitarian organisation Ban Ki Moon has bid farewell to the organisation saying he feels like Cinderella.

He is being replaced by former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres.

In a speech to staff in New York Mr Ban says its been an honour.

"During the last 10 years, I have been working as the voice of voiceless people, defender of the defenceless people," he said.

"But you have to continue to do that. It has bee a privilege to serve the world's people."