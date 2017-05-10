United Airlines denies telling woman to urinate in cup on flight

United Airlines has denied that its staff told a woman to urinate in a cup rather than leave her seat to use the toilet on a flight.

Nichole Harper told KCTV she had a sudden urge to urinate because of her overactive bladder on the flight last month from Houston to Kansas City, Missouri.

She said a flight attendant told her she was not allowed to stand up because the pilot was expecting turbulence.

Ms Harper, from Missouri, responded by saying she was going to need a cup.

She said flight crew reprimanded her after she filled two cups.

Ms Harper said the incident happened less than 30 minutes into the flight. United said it was during descent.

United said in a statement it has reached out to Ms Harper to "better understand what occurred".

