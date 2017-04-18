United Airlines CEO says no one will be fired over dragging incident

United Airlines executives say it is too soon to know if last week's dragging of a man off a plane is hurting ticket sales.

But the chief executive said that no one will be fired over the incident.

CEO Oscar Munoz and other executives apologised again before discussing the airline's latest financial results with analysts and reporters.

Mr Munoz says he takes full responsibility "for making this right" after the April 9 incident on board a United Express plane in Chicago.

He said the airline will have more to say later this month after it finishes a review of its policies on overbooked flights.

PA