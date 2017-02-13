UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' North Korea missile test

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches and warned of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang does not stop nuclear testing.

A council statement late on Monday followed a strong condemnation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the latest launch and a pledge by President Donald Trump to deal with North Korea "very strongly".

The Security Council condemned the Saturday launch and a previous launch on October 19, saying North Korea's activities to develop its nuclear weapons delivery systems violate UN sanctions resolutions and increase tensions.

It called on all UN members to implement the six sanctions resolutions adopted by the council since 2006.