UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile launches

The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the latest North Korean missile launches, calling them "a grave violation" of its sanctions resolutions.

The UN's most powerful body said it deplored all North Korean ballistic missile activity, which contributes to improving its missile delivery systems and increases tensions in the region and beyond.

The tests risk a regional arms race, the council added.

A member of the North Korean army. File photo.

In a press statement, the council also expressed serious concern over North Korea's "increasingly destabilising behaviour" and defiance of council resolutions.

The council said its member nations would continue to closely monitor the situation and take further significant measures. It already has imposed six rounds of increasingly tougher sanctions on North Korea.

The statement urged the UN's 193 member states "to redouble their efforts to implement" the sanctions.