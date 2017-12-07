UN condemns ’heinous’ sale of migrants as slaves in Libya

The UN Security Council has condemned the reported sale of African migrants into slavery in Libya as "heinous abuses of human rights" that may constitute crimes against humanity.

A presidential statement read at an open council meeting called for speedy investigation of the reported sales in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement follows an emergency meeting of the council on November 28 called by France in response to CNN’s release of video footage showing African men being sold at a slave market in Libya.

The Security Council emphasised "that all migrants should be treated with humanity and dignity".

The council urged Libyan authorities and all UN member states to comply with their obligations under international law, including respect for the rights of all migrants.

AP