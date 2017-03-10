UN chief warns world faces largest humanitarian crisis since 1945

The United Nations humanitarian chief has warned the world is facing the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945 with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine.

Stephen O'Brien told the UN Security Council on Friday that "without collective and coordinated global efforts, people will simply starve to death" and "many more will suffer and die from disease".

He urged an immediate injection of funds for Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and north-eastern Nigeria.

Mr O'Brien said the largest humanitarian crisis is in Yemen where two-thirds of the population - 18.8 million people - need aid and more than seven million do not know where their next meal will come from. He said that is three million more chronically hungry people than in January.

A mother feeds her child at an aid centre in Somalia.

AP