UN chief urges Somalia's new president to form inclusive government

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres is calling on Somalia's new president to quickly form an inclusive cabinet.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the top priority for the government led by Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who was elected on Wednesday, must be tackling the current drought and "the imperative of averting a famine".

Mr Dujarric said Mr Guterres hoped the new government would also work with the states to "tackle urgent national priorities immediately, including finalising the constitution and establishing effective national security forces".

Mr Guterres expressed appreciation to international partners "for their vital support to the electoral process and continuing humanitarian assistance" and praised former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and prime minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke both for their work and for allowing a smooth handover to the new president.

PA