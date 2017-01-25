UK's Jeremy Corbyn apologises after claiming police officer shot in NI had died

The leader of Britain's Labour party has apologised - after wrongly claiming a police officer shot in Belfast this week had died.

Jeremy Corbyn offered "his condolences" to the officer's family during Prime Minister's Questions today.

In fact the officer, who was shot three times in the arm on the Crumlin Road on Sunday night, is making a recovery in hospital.

But Jeremy Corbyn appeared to think otherwise when he took to his feet in Westminster earlier: "I join the Prime Minister in expressing condolences im sure of the whole house to the family of the policeman who lost his life in Northern Ireland."