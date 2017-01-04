UK's EU Ambassador attacks 'muddled thinking on Brexit' in his stinging quit letter

Britain's outgoing EU ambassador has hit out at the "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking" of politicians in his shock resignation letter.

Sir Ivan Rogers unexpectedly quit just months after he sparked controversy by warning the Government that a post-Brexit trade deal could take a decade to finalise, and even then may fail to get ratified by member states.

In a lengthy farewell email to his staff, which has been posted on The Times website, Sir Ivan revealed that civil servants still do not know the Government's Brexit priorities and that "serious multilateral negotiating experience is in short supply in Whitehall" - unlike in Brussels.

And he criticised politicians and urged his civil servants to continue to challenge ministers and "speak the truth to those in power".

Sir Ivan wrote: "I hope you will continue to challenge ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking and that you will never be afraid to speak the truth to those in power.

"I hope that you will support each other in those difficult moments where you have to deliver messages that are disagreeable to those who need to hear them.

"I hope that you will continue to be interested in the views of others, even where you disagree with them, and in understanding why others act and think in the way that they do.

"I hope that you will always provide the best advice and counsel you can to the politicians that our people have elected, and be proud of the essential role we play in the service of a great democracy."

In the email, sent just before 1pm on Tuesday, Sir Ivan said he decided to step down early so his replacement can be in place when Article 50 is triggered in March and formal negotiations commence.

But it comes amid reports of tension between the senior diplomat and ministers, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Theresa May and her senior team had "lost confidence" in him over his "pessimistic" view over Brexit.

(Yves Logghe/AP)

Sir Ivan stressed the need for expert civil servants to play a central role in the negotiations and urged his staff to tell ministers the true opinions of the other 27 member states "even where this is uncomfortable".

He wrote that "we do not yet know what the Government will set as negotiating objectives for the UK's relationship with the EU after exit" but the UK's Permanent Representation to the EU (UKREP) must be "centrally involved in the negotiations if the UK is to achieve the best possible outcomes".

He added: "Serious multilateral negotiating experience is in short supply in Whitehall, and that is not the case in the Commission or in the Council.

"The Government will only achieve the best for the country if it harnesses the best experience we have - a large proportion of which is concentrated in UKREP - and negotiates resolutely.

"Senior ministers, who will decide on our positions, issue by issue, also need from you detailed, unvarnished - even where this is uncomfortable - and nuanced understanding of the views, interests and incentives of the other 27."

Sir Ivan also said the allocation of roles in the UK's negotiating team needs "rapid resolution" and hit out at assertions by some politicians that a free trade deal will be easy to negotiate.

He said: "Contrary to the beliefs of some, free trade does not just happen when it is not thwarted by authorities: increasing market access to other markets and consumer choice in our own, depends on the deals, multilateral, plurilateral and bilateral that we strike, and the terms that we agree.

"I shall advise my successor to continue to make these points."

Sir Ivan said being Britain's EU ambassador has been the highlight of his career and leaving will be a "tremendous wrench".

The email, which was also obtained by the BBC, was made public after some MPs warned that Sir Ivan's resignation showed that those who challenge Brexiteers are being increasingly frozen out.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, said: "It is damning when our own top people are slamming this Conservative Brexit Government for using ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking.

"This is the biggest decision by the UK Government in modern times and Theresa May is marching ahead without a plan or even a clue.

"We need our top people around the table if we are going to avoid wrecking the country with Brexit. It is shameful that vital, talented people like Ivan Rogers are instead being driven away."

Lord Macpherson of Earl's Court, the former Treasury permanent secretary, tweeted: "Ivan Rogers huge loss. Can't understand wilful & total destruction of EU expertise."

But former minister and Conservative MP Dominic Raab told the BBC's Radio 4 PM Programme that Sir Ivan's "heart hasn't really been in Brexit" and his resignation will be "quietly, cautiously and respectfully welcomed at the top of Government".

SIR IVAN ROGERS, HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AND HOW SIGNIFICANT HIS DECISION TO QUIT COULD BE.

What was his job?

In his role, Sir Ivan had overall responsibility for the UK’s team which represents the nation in negotiations that take place in Brussels.

He represented the UK at the weekly meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives, also called Coreper, which prepares the work of the Council of the European Union.

Put simply, he was the UK’s top diplomat in Brussels.

Was his resignation expected?

Confirmed: UK's EU ambassador Sir Ivan Rogers quits. He had warned Brexit trade deal could take as long as 10 years. — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) January 3, 2017

No, his decision to quit has come out of the blue but his private warnings about the length of time it could take for the UK to strike a new trade deal with the EU are thought to have placed a strain between Sir Ivan and some members of the Government.

We have 3 months before Article 50 is triggerd and our ambassador to the EU Sir Ivan Rogers has resigned. Our Gov is in disarray. — Dr Martin Edobor (@martinedobor) January 3, 2017

How significant is his resignation?

*Regardless* of your views on Ivan Rogers, premature resignation of our UKREP lead before Art 50 triggering looks chaotic on UK Govt's part — Allie Renison (@AllieRenison) January 3, 2017

Potentially very. The timing of Sir Ivan’s decision to quit could be critical because the Government is due to trigger the Article 50 process for the UK’s divorce from the EU before the end of March.

That means Prime Minister Theresa May will likely need to find a replacement to take on the job before the Government embarks on what many people believe will be the most complex set of negotiations faced by the UK for decades.

The way things are going, there's a good chance I'll be replacing Sir Ivan Rogers as the UK's ambassador to the EU. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 3, 2017

How did he get the job?

(Matt Dunham/AP)

He was appointed to the role by David Cameron in November 2013.

What did he do before his appointment to the role?

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Ivan previously held a number of roles within the civil service including principal private secretary to the prime minister, director of budget and tax policy at the Treasury and chef de cabinet to the vice president of the European Commission.

He also worked as head of UK public sector business at Barclays Capital. He was awarded a knighthood in 2016 for services to British, European and International Policy.