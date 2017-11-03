UK's Conservative Party adopts new code of conduct amid Westminster sexual harassment scandal

British Prime Minister Theresa May has released a new code of conduct for Conservative Party representatives, including MPs, drawn up in the wake of the recent series of allegations of sexual harassment at Westminster.

As part of the code, the Conservatives are immediately adopting a new complaints procedure with a new hotline for reporting potential breaches and a more detailed process for investigation by a panel, which will for the first time include an independent member.

In a letter to Commons Speaker John Bercow, Mrs May said the Government and her party believe there should be "a common, transparent, independent grievance procedure for all those working in Parliament who wish to raise concerns which provides clarity and certainty about how their concerns will be dealt with, and the support they will receive".

The Prime Minister is due to meet opposition party leaders including Jeremy Corbyn on Monday to discuss proposals to bring forward a new grievance system for Westminster.