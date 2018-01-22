Ukip deputy ’quits in protest’ at Henry Bolton’s refusal to go

Ukip leader Henry Bolton’s deputy has quit her post in protest at his refusal to step down, it has been reported.

Margot Parker said Mr Bolton should go "sooner rather than later" as he was leaving the party "in a limbo situation".

Ukip’s ruling executive backed a motion of no confidence in the party leader on Sunday, a week after it emerged his girlfriend had sent racist messages about Meghan Markle.

Mr Bolton has faced a stream of calls to resign since the highly offensive messages sent by Jo Marney, 25, were published by the Mail on Sunday.

Ms Parker told BBC Radio Northampton that Mr Bolton’s personal life "took over the job he was elected to do" and urged him to stand aside.

She said: "It would be quicker and cleaner if he came to the conclusion he could go sooner rather than later.

"This is taking time away from doing the job. This puts the party in a limbo situation."

The East Midlands MEP will continue her role in the European Parliament, the BBC said.

Party members will now decide Mr Bolton’s fate in a vote at an emergency meeting in February.

- PA