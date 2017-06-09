Ukip candidate slammed for mouthing 'terrorist sympathiser' behind Jeremy Corbyn

Ukip candidate Keith Fraser has come in for stinging rebukes on social media for appearing to mouth 'terrorist sympathiser' behind Jeremy Corbyn at the election count in their north London constituency.

The candidates were ranged before camera crews in Islington as Mr Corbyn spoke of Labour's strong election performance, and his own win in the constituency.

While he was speaking, Fraser was seen to mouth what appeared to be the words 'terrorist sympathiser' behind him.

This is taken as a reference to Mr Corbyn's comments on the IRA last month, when he condemned "all acts of violence from wherever they came" during the Troubles in the North, but declined to specifically denounce the IRA as terrorists.

The incident was roundly condemned on Twitter.

UKIP's Islington North candidate Keith Fraser calling Corbyn a 'terrorist sympathiser' during Corbyn's speech. Disgusting. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/vKmoqY4lkl — 🍑 (@MrHBatesy) June 9, 2017

Keith Fraser of UKIP for Islington north mouthing "terrorist sympathiser" behind Jeremy, lol shut up mate — ella hodson (@elllahodson) June 9, 2017