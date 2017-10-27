UK 'will not recognise Catalan parliament's independence declaration'

Britain will not recognise the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence from Spain, Downing Street has said.

Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman said the declaration was based on a vote which had been declared illegal and that the UK wanted to see the unity of Spain preserved.

"The UK does not and will not recognise the unilateral declaration of independence made by the Catalan regional parliament," the spokesman said in a statement

"It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts. We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved."

