UK train station shut as police arrest man after woman's body found at nearby house

A British train station has been closed after a man was arrested there following the discovery of a woman's body at a house nearby.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports that a woman had been injured in Nailsea, Somerset, shortly before 7am.

A 27-year-old woman was found inside a property in Brendon Gardens with serious injuries and died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man at nearby Nailsea and Backwell train station at 7.30am. He is receiving treatment in hospital.

The train station is currently closed, with a cordon in place at Brendon Gardens. Police said this is likely to remain in place "throughout the day".

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: "This investigation is at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to determine how the woman died.

"Her next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers will be providing them with all the support they need. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Specialist crime scene investigators are now examining the scene while there is also an increased police presence in the area for reassurance.

"We're aware this will have an impact on the wider community and I'd like to reassure people we believe this to be an isolated incident.

"Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to contact their local neighbourhood team."

Formal identification of the woman has not yet taken place, the force said.

