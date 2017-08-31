UK teacher jailed for sending indecent pictures to schoolgirl

A chemistry teacher in the UK who sent a schoolgirl indecent photographs of himself with his private parts covered by emojis has been jailed for 15 months.

Christopher Wood, who taught at a school in Solihull, West Midlands, sent the youngster images of himself being given oral sex and having sex with a previous partner.

The 33-year-old, formerly of Dorridge, was convicted of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity after a trial heard how he used "smiley face" emojis to censor the images.

The trial was told the victim in the case sent images to Wood of herself clad only in a towel after he gained her trust by presenting himself as a "cool young teacher" on Snapchat.

Passing sentence at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Mark Wall QC said Wood, whose wife has left him, had attracted the respect of many of those he worked with.

During his sentencing remarks, Judge Wall rejected Wood's claim that internet searches relating to "inappropriate relationship" conducted in 2009 were attempts to find out what would happen to teachers wrongly accused of misconduct.

Chemistry teacher Christopher Wood. Photo: West Midlands Police/PA Wire

The judge told Wood: "I recognise that through your own conduct and the verdicts of the jury you have now lost your good character, your profession and the respect of those who were unaware of the side of your character that the jury have heard about.

"This exchange of images would have been completely unacceptable between any man in his 30s and an under-age girl - they are so much more so when one considers the position of trust that you were in.

"You chose to send her a photograph which showed you being given oral sex.

"You covered your private parts with electronic emoji stickers when you sent the images, but they left little to the imagination.

"Your conduct is deserving of a prison sentence and I shall pass one on you. You get no credit for a guilty plea or remorse - neither was forthcoming."

Wood, described in court as an "intelligent and sensitive" man rated as outstanding by Ofsted, was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Wood was also found guilty of causing a child to watch a sexual act but cleared of a similar charge relating to a second youngster.