UK strip club plan opposed for being too close to Richard III’s grave
A bid to open a new strip club is being opposed because it is too near the resting place of a former English monarch.
The proposed site in Leicester city centre is inappropriate due to its close proximity to Richard III’s tomb, a councillor has said.
Jagdeep Narll has sent in an application to the city council to open the sexual entertainment venue in Leicester, despite claims it would be a "particularly unsuitable location".
British Labour Councillor Patrick Kitterick has lodged objections to the application due to a combination of factors.
He said: "There are an increasing number of residents in the area, it’s not a deserted area of town anymore and there are a number of nurseries in the area.
"You are only a few hundred metres from the resting place of a former King of England.
"A number of residents in the area have contacted me to make the objection - it just shouldn’t be in an area of family nurseries."
The matter was due to be considered again on December 19 by the licensing committee but the meeting has been postponed.
