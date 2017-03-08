UK policeman jailed for cheating farmer out of share of ancient coins

A policeman who stole 10 ancient gold coins that he found with a metal detector has been jailed for 16 months.

David Cockle, 50, found the Merovingian Tremissis coins in a field in west Norfolk and sold them to a dealer for £15,000.

He had entered into a contract with the landowner to split the proceeds of any find 50:50, but failed to tell the landowner of his discovery.

He also failed to tell the coroner, instead selling the coins in three smaller batches to disguise the fact they were treasure trove.

Another metal detectorist had discovered 35 Merovingian coins at the same site and declared them honestly.

Had Cockle done the same, the discovery would have been the largest find of Merovingian coins in the UK - surpassing the discovery of 37 such coins at Sutton Hoo in the last century, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Cockle, formerly of Stoke Road, Wereham, Norfolk and now of Carroll Close, Leigh, Greater Manchester, admitted theft at an earlier hearing. Three counts of converting criminal property will lie on file.

Judge Rupert Overbury, sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, said Cockle had more than 30 years of experience as a metal detectorist and knew the legal process he should have followed to declare the find.

He added that the coins were "extremely rare", from the Anglo Saxon period which was "relatively poorly understood" and that some of the coins had never been recovered.

He told Cockle: "The motivation for your dishonest behaviour was pure greed."

Cockle was jailed for 16 months and banned from metal detecting for five years.

Under the five-year criminal behaviour order, he is also banned from owning metal detecting equipment and from entering into agreements with landowners to use their land for metal detecting. He faces five years in jail if he breaches the order.

Cockle was dismissed from Norfolk Police for gross misconduct in February as a result of his actions.

Gerard Pounder, prosecuting, said Cockle had lied about where the coins were found and registered them as being discovered at different sites around the country including Boston, Lincolnshire, Grays, Essex and another near Norwich.

He said the coins had a high gold purity, and that Cockle sold the 10 coins for £1,500 each in smaller parcels of two, three and five coins to claim they were not a hoard.

Nick Bonehill, mitigating, said Cockle was of previous good character, had a successful career in finance before he joined the police and could no longer work in either sector as a result of the dishonesty conviction.

Cockle had split from his wife, who also worked for Norfolk Police, in 2012.

The court heard he was motivated by his ex-wife's demands for a £10,000 divorce settlement, but Judge Overbury noted that Cockle had also suffered gambling losses.

The coin dealer, who had bought the items in good faith, was left out of pocket by Cockle's actions, the court heard.

A proceeds of crime hearing will take place at a later date.

Cockle, who wore a suit and tie, appeared emotionless as he was led down to the cells.