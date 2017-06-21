UK police Taser man after attack at London mosque

A man has been Tasered after attacking people at a London mosque, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers said the incident at Regent's Park mosque is not being treated as terror-related.

Police were called at around 1.20am and found the man waving "an item" which turned out to be a shoe horn.

He was Tasered, arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody at a central London police station.

A Met Police spokesman said: "The item being waved was found to be a shoe horn taken from the mosque.

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related at this time. Officers are keeping an open mind regarding any motivation for the incident."

There were no reports of anyone injured, he added.

Anyone with information can call Westminster police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.