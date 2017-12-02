UK police officer held onto lorry as it hung over motorway bridge - with driver inside

In the UK, a police officer is being hailed a hero after pictures emerged of him holding onto the wheel of a lorry as it hangs over the edge of a motorway bridge - with the driver trapped inside.

PC Martin Willis was first to arrive on the scene yesterday.

Mr Willis took to Twitter to describe the terrifying experience saying that although it felt like he was holding onto the lorry for ages, it was probably about 15 minutes until the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene.

He grabbed the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind after it lost control on ice.

The driver was rescued from lorry and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

