UK police officer held onto lorry as it hung over motorway bridge - with driver inside

In the UK, a police officer is being hailed a hero after pictures emerged of him holding onto the wheel of a lorry as it hangs over the edge of a motorway bridge - with the driver trapped inside.

PC Martin Willis was first to arrive on the scene yesterday.

Mr Willis took to Twitter to describe the terrifying experience saying that although it felt like he was holding onto the lorry for ages, it was probably about 15 minutes until the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene.

1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped! After holding on to the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind I can't begin to desribe my relief when @WYFRS arrived on scene! pic.twitter.com/E8ilktlOl7 — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) December 1, 2017

Emergency services worked incredibly hard together this morning to rescue the driver of this vehicle on the A1 (M). The male casualty is recovering in hospital after what must have been a terrifying ordeal - we wish him well. @YorkshireHart @WYP_RPU @YorksAmbulance pic.twitter.com/vNfQ6gW9Ma — West Yorkshire Fire (@WYFRS) December 1, 2017

He grabbed the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind after it lost control on ice.

The driver was rescued from lorry and taken to hospital with serious injuries.