UK police office acquitted of raping 17-year-old girl while on duty

A Birtish police officer has been acquitted of raping a 17-year-old girl while he was on duty.

Declan Gabriel was also cleared of two counts of sexual assault relating to the teenager, who had claimed she was attacked in his patrol car.

Jurors at Northampton Crown Court were discharged from reaching a verdict on a count of misconduct in a public officer against Gabriel, a constable with Northamptonshire Police.

The 28-year-old officer denied all the charges during a five-day trial, which heard that he was asked to take the alleged victim to a police station in the early hours.

Prosecutors have been given two weeks to decide whether to press for a re-trial on the misconduct charge.

In a statement issued by Northamptonshire Police, Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper said discussions would be held with the Crown Prosecution Service to determine the next course of action.

"The court process is still ongoing and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage," the officer said.