UK police issue image of man wanted over 'rape bid' on 14-year-old girl

Detectives in the UK have issued an e-fit of an attacker who attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl.

Police said the man, wanted in connection with an offence committed in the Standens Barn area of Northampton, is thought to be aged in his early 40s.

The offender struck in an alleyway between Middlemead Court and Hertford Close between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday March 28.

The victim was pulled to the ground but managed to run away after kicking out at the man, who is described as white, about 5ft 7ins with shaved brown/grey hair, a goatee beard and a local accent.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hoody with the hood up and a white T-shirt.

Anyone who recognises the e-fit or has information to help the inquiry is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.