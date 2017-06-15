UK police free brother and sister following caravan shooting

A brother and sister have been freed by detectives in the UK investigating a fatal shooting which reportedly occurred after they disturbed a break-in at their secluded caravan.

Reuben and Kathleen Gregory were held on suspicion of murdering Wayne Digby, 48, who was gunned down in Colnbrook, Slough, Berkshire, in the early hours of Monday.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Digby, from Slough, died from a shotgun wound to the abdomen, Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

Detectives have charged Anthony "Tony" Hearn, 48, of Moreland Close, Colnbrook, with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.

He will appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mr Gregory, 72, has been bailed by police until July 11, pending further inquiries while 54-year-old Ms Gregory has been released without charge.

Mr Gregory lived with his sister in what a relative described as a "secluded" woodland. The pair have been in the area for more than 50 years.

The female relative, who did not wish to be identified, described them as "very, very quiet inoffensive people who don't cause any problems to anyone".