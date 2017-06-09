UK police dealing with armed situation in Newcastle job centre

A man armed with a knife is believed to be holding several members of staff at a Job Centre Plus in Newcastle, Northumbria Police has said.

Police were called to Clifford Street, Byker, at around 8am this morning following reports of a man causing a disturbance at the Job Centre Plus.

Officers have attended and found a man armed with a knife had entered the premises and it is believed that several members of staff are being held there. Several other staff members have left.

Specialist negotiators are at the scene and the roads around the premises have been closed as a precaution.

Police dealing with an incident in Byker. Roads around the Clifford Street area are closed with local diversions in place. — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) June 9, 2017

Nearby student accommodation has been evacuated and Byker Metro station has been closed, and no trains are passing through Byker as a precaution.

Police are currently dealing with an incident in Byker. As a precaution Byker Metro station is closed and no trains are passing thru Byker. — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) June 9, 2017

Police are currently dealing with the incident but there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

It is believed the man responsible is known to the job centre and this is being treated as an isolated incident at this stage.