UK pensioner dies after being punched in snooker hall

A pensioner has died after he was punched to the ground in a snooker hall.

Patrick Redmond, 68, was assaulted in Riley's Snooker Hall in Hertford Place, Coventry, in the West Midlands just before 11pm on Monday.

The victim, from the city's Coundon area, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but nothing could be done to save him and life support was switched off on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said it had launched a murder investigation.

A 37-year-old man, first arrested on suspicion of wounding, has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Chief Inspector Ed Foster said: "This is a tragic case and our sympathies go to the family of the victim.

"We are in the early stages of our inquiry and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to a police officer to get in touch with us on 101."