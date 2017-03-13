UK murder probe follows 93-year-old's apartment block fall

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 93-year-old man died in an apparent fall from a towering seafront apartment block.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to the art deco Marine Court in St Leonards-on-Sea, near Hastings, East Sussex.

Emergency teams turned out at around 9am on Monday to the striking ship liner-shaped Grade II-listed apartment block close to the revived Hastings Pier.

It followed a report that a man had fallen from a flat at the 14-storey block.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "A 93-year-old man was sadly declared dead at the scene.

"His death is being treated as suspicious at this stage and one man, a 54-year-old, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"At this time, we are not looking for any other parties being involved. Officers remain on scene and inquiries are continuing."

