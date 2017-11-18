UK mum devastated after money raised for daughter's charity stolen from home

A mother in the UK has been left devastated after thieves broke into her home and stole money raised for a charity which supports her 10-month-old daughter.

Beth Trenerry, 32, was at home with baby Luna, who has Down's Syndrome, when the culprits forced their way in through patio doors.

They fled the house, with the keys to her husband's blue Audi S3 sports car and a purse containing hundreds of pounds.

Photo: Just Giving/Donna Tunney

Mrs Trenerry, who was upstairs at the time, said: "I heard the Audi being driven off. When I realised what had happened and that they had been in the house I was shaken and could not sleep afterwards.

"My daughter has Down's Syndrome and so the money was raised for Together 21, a support group and charity close to my heart. It made me feel angry. It is heart-wrenching.

"Our plan was to hold a fundraising night and the money stolen was from ticket sales. We may now have to cancel the event and we'd hoped to raise as much money as possible."

Police are now hunting for the thieves following the incident on Redmire Drive at about 10.50pm on Thursday.

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: "The victim has been left devastated by this theft and we hope to bring the culprits to justice."

A JustGiving page had been set up by a family member to try to recover the funds.