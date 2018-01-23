UK Government unit to counter ’fake news’

The UK Government is to create a new unit to counter fake news and disinformation by foreign powers, Downing Street has said.

The move to set up a dedicated national security communications unit was agreed at a meeting of the National Security Council.

The British Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that it would be tasked with "combating disinformation by state actors and others."

