UK Government unit to counter ’fake news’
The UK Government is to create a new unit to counter fake news and disinformation by foreign powers, Downing Street has said.
The move to set up a dedicated national security communications unit was agreed at a meeting of the National Security Council.
The British Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that it would be tasked with "combating disinformation by state actors and others."
- PA
