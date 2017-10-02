UK charity claims nearly half of school children are reporting back pain in 'health care time bomb'

A charity has claimed sitting for long periods and carrying heavy school bags is causing nearly half of all school children trouble with their backs.

Research carried out by the UK charity BackCare shows huge numbers of youngsters under the age of 14 are reporting mild to severe pain.

Chiropractor Dr Brian Hammond has warned it will lead to more problems later in life:

"I'm seeing children of 15 and 16 with worn out discs, prolapsed discs. We know that around 5% of these will go on to develop chronic pain," he said.

"This is a healthcare timebomb," he added.