Uganda leader says he loves Donald Trump because he ’tells Africans frankly’

Uganda’s president has said he loves President Donald Trump and that he should be praised for not mincing his words.

"I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly," President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday.

His remarks came shortly after the US ambassador reportedly apologised for Mr Trump’s alleged recent reference to African nations as "shithole countries".

"I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly," Mr Museveni said. "In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak."

The Ugandan leader was addressing members of the regional East African Legislative Assembly.

Several African nations have expressed shock and condemnation at Mr Trump’s remark. He has denied using that language while others present says he did.

Mr Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, has called Mr Trump an honest man in the past.

- PA