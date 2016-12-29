Uber driver saves girl from sex trafficking and posts reaction to Facebook

A Facebook LIVE video has gone viral after a man recorded his reaction to breaking up a child sex trafficking ring.

Uber driver Keith Avila's video has over 128,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday.

Avila picked up two women and a teenage girl in California and while in the car, the older women talked about delivering the girl to a "John" and getting money from him.

"They were describing what they were going to do when they got there; check for guns, get the money before you start touching-up on the guy."

Once Avila dropped them off at a hotel, he called the police.

He said: "There's no way that that's going to happen in front of me and for me to say nothing. There's no way."

NBC News reports that police immediately detained Destiny Pettway (25) and Maria Westley (31) when they arrived to the scene.

"I can't just drive away. of course not, it's not even an option."

According to NBC, the victim has been discovered to be a runaway and has been sent to stay in an "alternative housing situation" until her parents or guardians can be located.