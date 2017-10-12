Tycoon's estranged wife denies paying 'murder plot' money

A woman has told a divorce court judge in England that she did not pay a man money with a "view to getting rid of" her estranged property tycoon husband.

Tania Richardson-Ruhan, 49, said she had been questioned voluntarily by police investigating a "plot to murder" Andy Ruhan, 55.

But she told Mr Justice Mostyn that police "didn't accuse me of anything".

Detail of the alleged plot emerged today as Mr Justice Mostyn oversaw a money battle between Mr Ruhan and Mrs Richardson-Ruhan at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.