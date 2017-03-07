Two women die after car hits group of pedestrians outside hospital in the UK

Two women have died after a car hit a group of pedestrians outside a hospital in England.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of a serious collision involving a Ford Focus and a number of pedestrians in a car park at Withington Community Hospital shortly after 2.05pm today.

Two women, aged 44 and 49, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and both later died.

A police spokesman said the women's next-of-kin had been informed but formal identification had not yet taken place.

An 89-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man, who is in custody, was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as one of the women was still in a serious condition at the time of his arrest.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Lee Westhead, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit for GMP, said: "My thoughts go out to the families of the two women.

"Our specially trained officers are going to be supporting them through this devastating time.

"An investigation has commenced to establish the exact circumstances and we are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle beforehand to come forward."

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.05pm to attend reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian."

She said there were no reports of any other casualties.

Silas Nicholls, chief executive of University Hospital of South Manchester NHS Foundation Trust, which manages Withington Community Hospital, said: "We are extremely saddened by today's events and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this tragic news.

"We are currently assisting Greater Manchester Police with their investigation and we are also supporting staff and patients."

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741.