Two women bailed over attack on former X Factor singer Lucy Spraggan

Two women have been arrested in connection with an attack on former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan.

The singer, 25, who appeared on the talent show in 2012, was allegedly assaulted outside a karaoke bar in Brighton in the early hours of Friday.

A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, have been released on bail, Sussex Police said.

Spraggan posted photos of her injuries on Instagram following the alleged incident - including a selfie in which she appears to be holding a black clump of hair.

She wrote: "That's my own hair. Was attacked tonight after the show in Brighton, along with my guitarist and wife.

"Sussex Police have been amazing and are pursuing a charge."

Another photo, which she captioned "Sore", appears to show red scratches and bruises on the star's face.

A spokesman for Spraggan said: "In the early hours of Friday morning Lucy was involved in an incident outside a bar on Middle Street, Brighton.

"She suffered cuts and bruises to the face and other injuries including bite lacerations.

"Lucy is recovering well and as planned will be fulfilling her European tour which starts in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

"Lucy has thanked Sussex Police for their help in the matter and their quick work in bringing two women into custody.

"No further comment is available at this stage."

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Shortly before 3am on Friday March 17, police were called to Middle Street in Brighton following reports that a 25-year-old woman had been attacked in a karaoke bar.

"A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman, both from London, have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"Both have been bailed to Saturday April 15 pending further enquiries."